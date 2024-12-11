Hearts and Hibs ranked vs rivals on penalties received as Jambos join Rangers in specific club

By Jimmy Johnson

SEO and Trends Writer

Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

Here are all the clubs in the Scottish Premiership ranked on the amount of penalties that have been awarded to them.

We are now 16 games into the Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic are sitting at the top of the pile by a comfortable distance, while Hibs are in 12th place. Hearts, meanwhile, find themselves in 11th place. It has been a difficult season for fans of the two Edinburgh clubs to endure so far.

In this article, we’ll be looking at all the teams in Scotland’s top division and rank them based on the number of penalties that they have received. Only two teams have yet to be awarded a penalty over the course of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season - on the other hand, three teams have been given four thus far.

We will only be looking at penalties that have been awarded in the league. Any others, whether it be in a domestic or European cup competition, will not be taken into consideration. Furthermore, any penalties that were taken during penalty shoot outs will also not be counted for the purposes of this list.

Penalties awarded - 0

1. 12. Rangers

Penalties awarded - 0 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded - 0

2. 11. Hearts

Penalties awarded - 0 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded - 1

3. 10. Motherwell

Penalties awarded - 1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded - 1

4. 9. Aberdeen

Penalties awarded - 1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CelticRangersScottish Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice