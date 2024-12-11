We are now 16 games into the Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic are sitting at the top of the pile by a comfortable distance, while Hibs are in 12th place. Hearts, meanwhile, find themselves in 11th place. It has been a difficult season for fans of the two Edinburgh clubs to endure so far.

In this article, we’ll be looking at all the teams in Scotland’s top division and rank them based on the number of penalties that they have received. Only two teams have yet to be awarded a penalty over the course of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season - on the other hand, three teams have been given four thus far.