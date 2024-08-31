Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs will be hoping to kickstart their Premiership campaigns with victories this weekend.

Hearts, who have just one point from their opening three games, will hope to put their Europa League setback behind them when they play host to newly promoted Dundee United in what promises to be a roaring atmosphere at Tynecastle.

Meanwhile, Hibs, who also have just one point from their opening three league games, will be hoping to get their first victory of the season under new manager David Gray when they make the trip to Kilmarnock.

This weekend’s round of fixtures are the first since the closure of the summer transfer window, meaning both club’s will largely have to work with what they have until January.