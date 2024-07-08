Hearts and Hibs discover SPFL Trust Trophy fates as young stars prepare for senior learning curves

By Ben Banks
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw has taken placeThe SPFL Trust Trophy draw has taken place
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw has taken place | (Picture Credit: Mark Runnacles/SPFL Trust Trophy)
Hearts and Hibs youth sides form part of the competition

Hearts and Hibs have discovered their SPFL Trust Trophy fate for rounds one and two.

The young Jambos will take on Fraserburgh in the first round, and then Forfar Athletic if they progress to the next stage. Hibs will take on Albion Rovers and face a clash against Cowdenbeath or Kilmarnock B should victory be secured. First round ties take place midweek of July 30th/31st with round two the midweek of August 13/14. 1 Premiership B teams are involved in this tournament, including the capital pair.

Airdrie are the current holders of this trophy after beating Welsh side The New Saints 2-1 last season.

Round 1

Fraserburgh vs Hearts B (North section)

St Johnstone B vs Brechin City (North section)

Banks O’Dee vs Aberdeen B (North section)

Dundee B vs Formartine United (North section)

Buckie Thistle vs Dundee United B (North section)

Berwick Rangers vs St Mirren B (South section)

Motherwell B vs East Stirlingshire (South section)

East Kilbride vs Celtic B (South section)

Hibs B vs Albion Rovers (South section)

Cowdenbeath vs Kilmarnock B (South section)

Rangers B vs Bo’ness United (South section)

Round 2

East Fife vs St Johnstone B vs Brechin City (North section)

Fraserburgh/Hearts B vs Forfar Athletic (North section)

Buckie Thistle/Dundee United B vs Dundee B /Formartine United (North section)

Elgin City vs Banks O’Dee/Aberdeen B (North section)

Hibs B/Albion Rovers vs Cowdenbeath/Kilmarnock B (South section)

Motherwell B/East Stirlingshire vs East Kilbride/Celtic B (South section)

Dumbarton vs Berwick Rangers/St Mirren B (South section)

Stranraer vs Bonnyrigg Rose (South section)

Clyde vs Rangers B/Bo’ness United (South section)

