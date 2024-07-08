Hearts and Hibs youth sides form part of the competition

The young Jambos will take on Fraserburgh in the first round, and then Forfar Athletic if they progress to the next stage. Hibs will take on Albion Rovers and face a clash against Cowdenbeath or Kilmarnock B should victory be secured. First round ties take place midweek of July 30th/31st with round two the midweek of August 13/14. 1 Premiership B teams are involved in this tournament, including the capital pair.