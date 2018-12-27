Hearts and Hibs. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Hearts & Hibs: The 10 most memorable festive Edinburgh derbies

Hearts travel to Easter Road to face Hibs on Saturday in the latest festive installment of the Edinburgh derby.

The teams have provided memorable moments over the holiday season for their fans down the years. Here are the 10 most memorable games.

The first ever Edinburgh derby was played in the Meadows on Christmas Day as Hearts agreed to face their recently formed rivals despite being told not to by the Edinburgh Football Association.

1. Hearts 1-0 Hibs - 25 December 1875

A topsy turvy match as Hearts took an early two-goal lead before Hibs pegged them back with goals either side of half-time. They were level for two minutes as Hearts eased to the win. Tommy Walker netted twice for the home side.

2. Hearts 5-2 Hibs - 1 January 1935

One of the most famous derbies of all time. It is the game Hibs fans will never forget and the one Hearts supporters will never be allowed to forget. There were doubles for Jimmy O'Rourke, Alan Gordon and Arthur Duncan.

3. Hearts 0-7 Hibs - 1 January 1973

The home side were title challengers, the away side relegation battlers. Hearts could have been out of sight in the first half but Jim Duffy's men fought back with Pat McGinlay rescuing a point which did little for either team.

4. Hearts 2-2 Hibs - 1 January 1998

