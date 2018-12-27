Hearts & Hibs: The 10 most memorable festive Edinburgh derbies

A topsy turvy match as Hearts took an early two-goal lead before Hibs pegged them back with goals either side of half-time. They were level for two minutes as Hearts eased to the win. Tommy Walker netted twice for the home side.
One of the most famous derbies of all time. It is the game Hibs fans will never forget and the one Hearts supporters will never be allowed to forget. There were doubles for Jimmy O'Rourke, Alan Gordon and Arthur Duncan.
The home side were title challengers, the away side relegation battlers. Hearts could have been out of sight in the first half but Jim Duffy's men fought back with Pat McGinlay rescuing a point which did little for either team.