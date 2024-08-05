Dundee's Luke McCowan (L) | SNS Group

Both clubs have been touted as teams who could bring him to the next level.

A Scottish football pundit claims Hearts and Hibs are clubs that could bring Luke McCowan onto a new level.

The Dundee star netted a pressure penalty in an entertaining 2-2 draw with rivals Dundee United on Sunday. He was a key man for Tony Docherty’s side last season as they reached the Premiership’s top six ahead of Hibs, and will again be an important star this season.

Traditionally a winger, McCowan has found joy as a central midfielder and attacking midfielder in the Dundee team. Hearts have already strengthened in both of those positions already this summer, including Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and ex-Dens Park star Malachi Boateng.

Hibs have the likes of Joe Newell, Josh Campbell, Dylan Levitt, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Luke Amos and Nathan Moriah-Welsh in their midfield department. Former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd was talking up the star pre-match ahead of the Dundee derby and believes teams like Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs would prove a good next step.

He told Sky Sports: “You say how important it is to keep them, there will be teams right now looking at him before this window shuts in August. I wouldn’t be surprised if even the likes of your Hibs, Aberdeen and Hearts, bigger teams in Scotland.

“He’s already went from a smaller one to a middle of the road one in Dundee. Can he make that step up again? He is not going to come cheap, by the way. I don’t think Dundee will be saying they need to cash in on him.

“He will be key if they want to kick on this season. He has done himself no harm, I think he is a super intelligent footballer that will take the ball in tight positions and is comfortable in it, whether it be with his back to goal or with his head playing forward.”