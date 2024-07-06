Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs are both currently navigating their way through the 2024 summer transfer window as they strive to assemble the strongest team possible for next season.

Recruitment is often at the forefront of every fans mind during the summer window, but the brutal reality of football often means that club’s have to sell to buy to remain financially sustainable, while other players are sometimes released for simply failing to make the grade.

With that in mind we take our minds back 12 months to assess the departures of Hearts and Hibs and all 15 players to leave the two capital sides last summer and whether they have been a roaring success or a flop at their new clubs. Would you have kept any of these stars on the books?

Scott McGill (Hearts) Failed to score in 18 games at Raith Rovers and has since moved on to join Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

Michael Smith (Hearts) Played 27 times for Yeovil as they lifted the National League South title.

Gary Mackay-Steven (Hearts) Was limited to just nine appearances at Kilmarnock in an injury-hit debut season.