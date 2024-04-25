11 Hearts and Hibs transfer deals rated in bumper Premiership rankings with Rangers, Celtic + Aberdeen men

Hearts and Hibs men feature alongside transfer deals made by Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers and more.

By Ben Banks
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:01 BST

The numbers have been crunched to try and give scope on what Premiership team has pulled off the best transfer this season.

Hearts and Hibs were both busy last summer in an attempt to secure European football. It’s the Jambos who have been successful in their quest, with the Premiership’s third place available to be wrapped up this weekend with victory over Kilmarnock.

That will bring European group stage football, meanwhile, there is an ongoing review at Easter Road after a disappointing campaign. Hibs have finished in the bottom six and it has piled the pressure on boss Nick Montgomery.

Both clubs will be active again in the summer to try and bolster their squads, with WhoScored’s ratings system ranking a host of the signings made by Scottish clubs over this term. 11 stars from Hearts and Hibs feature - including one out on loan at a league rival -. Here’s who is included.

WhoScored rating: 7.42

1. Luis Palma (Celtic)

WhoScored rating: 7.42

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.23

2. Abdallah Sima (Rangers)

WhoScored rating: 7.23

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.20

3. Owen Beck (Dundee)

WhoScored rating: 7.20

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.18

4. Frankie Kent (Hearts)

WhoScored rating: 7.18

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipCelticAberdeenRangersHearts FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.