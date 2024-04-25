The numbers have been crunched to try and give scope on what Premiership team has pulled off the best transfer this season.

Hearts and Hibs were both busy last summer in an attempt to secure European football. It’s the Jambos who have been successful in their quest, with the Premiership’s third place available to be wrapped up this weekend with victory over Kilmarnock.

That will bring European group stage football, meanwhile, there is an ongoing review at Easter Road after a disappointing campaign. Hibs have finished in the bottom six and it has piled the pressure on boss Nick Montgomery.