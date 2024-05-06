Hearts and Hibs wage bill compared to Rangers, Celtic + Aberdeen as big-spending clubs ranked

Hearts and Hibs wages have been ranked compared to some of their rivals.

By Ben Banks
Published 6th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 10:22 BST

The Premiership season is coming to a close after a busy season at both Hearts and Hibs.

For Steven Naismith’s Jambos, they have secured third spot and a lucrative spot in next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League. At Hibs, a bottom six spot has been slammed as unacceptable by club chiefs as boss Nick Montgomery faces a huge summer transfer window.

Numbers from the previous 22/23 season have been crunched by football finance expert Kieran Maguire on a number of fronts relating to Hearts and Hibs, including the wage bill for that campaign. Every Premiership side from that term is looked at, with the exception of Livingston who’s figures have been delayed.

Hearts and Hibs are both two of the biggest spenders outside of Rangers and Celtic, who dwarf their league rivals. But how does the division wage table shape up ahead of next term that has Livingston going down and Dundee United coming up? Let’s take a look.

Wages: £3.93m

1. 11th - Motherwell

Wages: £3.93m Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Wages: £4.01m

2. 10th - Ross County

Wages: £4.01m

Wages: £4.19m

3. 9th - Kilmarnock

Wages: £4.19m Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Wages: £4.26m

4. 8th - St Mirren

Wages: £4.26m Photo: Euan Cherry

