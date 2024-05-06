The Premiership season is coming to a close after a busy season at both Hearts and Hibs.

For Steven Naismith’s Jambos, they have secured third spot and a lucrative spot in next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League. At Hibs, a bottom six spot has been slammed as unacceptable by club chiefs as boss Nick Montgomery faces a huge summer transfer window.

Numbers from the previous 22/23 season have been crunched by football finance expert Kieran Maguire on a number of fronts relating to Hearts and Hibs, including the wage bill for that campaign. Every Premiership side from that term is looked at, with the exception of Livingston who’s figures have been delayed.