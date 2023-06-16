Chris Flockhart during his playing days with Spartans. Picture: SNS

The incoming specialist replaces Kieran Elder, who leaves this summer having spent eight years with the SWPL side.

Flockhart has past experience working with Hibs and Spartans, while he’s also worked with Scotland under-19s, including coaching Hearts rising star Lisa Rodgers.

A former Berwick Rangers goalkeeper, he had a spell with Spartans in a career which saw him bounce around a few non-league and Junior clubs.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, he said: "It’s great to be joining Hearts. This is a really exciting time for not only the women’s game, but the club in general, so to be a part of that next season is something I am really looking forward to.

"The role is a good opportunity for me to work in a professional environment at a big club with that ambition to improve. The discussions I had with Eva and all staff confirmed this, whilst giving me a sense of the positive environment that has been created, so I’m delighted to be given the chance to work with the players and staff at Hearts.

"I already have experience with the two goalkeepers in the first team squad which will help. I coached Charlotte a few years ago and Lisa more recently with the Scotland U19s, so I will aim to help them build on their qualities going forward.

"As a coach, I just want to help players as much as I can by trying to create sessions or processes that relate to the game and what I think will bring improvement.”

