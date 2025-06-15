Derek McInnes is preparing for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Hearts fans exhilarated by the mere mention of George Burley’s 2005 team will be roused knowing Derek McInnes is planning to recreate history at Tynecastle Park. The new head coach has explained to players that the pace-and-power football which characterised Hearts 20 years ago is exactly what he wants to instill for the new season.

Craig Gordon, the club’s most experienced player at 42, was the goalkeeper in Burley’s side which stormed to the top of Scotland’s top flight. They were unbeaten when the then-Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov inexplicably sacked Burley in October 2005. The team went on to finish second but there remains nagging frustration over what might have been that year.

There are also fond memories for supporters who revelled in the attacking approach Burley preached. Gordon acknowledged that McInnes fully intends to bring that type of bullish and assertive style back to Gorgie. “Absolutely. I can't wait if he can because that was an unbelievable team to play in,” said the Scotland internationalist. “The power of that team, the speed that they played at. It was a great team to be part of.

“If we can recreate that here, the fans will get right behind it. It'll be a real difficult place for anybody to come. If we can get anywhere near that in terms of intensity from our team, then I think the fans will really buy into that and we'll have a very good season. They're bringing in some new players, so I think it's something that he's looking to try and implement.

“It's up to the players to do what the manager wants them to do. I think that whatever they're told they'll carry out to the best that they possibly can. We'll see what that brings. If there's different players coming in that can do it better, then they'll play. I’m sure that the guys that are already here will be right up for it to make sure they’re keeping their place in the team and doing exactly what the manager needs from them.”

Hibs, Aberdeen, Rangers and Motherwell lost at Tynecastle against Hearts

Those initial weeks of season 2005/06 saw Tynecastle become the proverbial fortress as Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell and Rangers all lost there against Burley’s swaggering Hearts side. The intimidation felt by opponents was clear even in the tunnel before kick-off. “I definitely felt that at Celtic during the Invincible season, that we'd line up and we just knew we were going to win the matches. I think that George Burley team was similar,” explained Gordon, recalling his time in Glasgow.

“Everybody trusted each other and we knew that we had quality all over the pitch. It was just a matter of time before we'd score goals. I think everybody knew their role really well. If we can get back to that and be an intimidating team here, especially with a crowd on our side, it's going to be a really good season.”

Whether Burley’s side would have beaten Celtic to the 2005/06 title will always be a question pondered by Hearts fans and players. “We will just never know. I think we'd have been closer. Whether we would have won it or not, I’m not sure,” Gordon remarked. “I think we would have been a little bit closer in the end than what we actually were. We still managed to finish second, but I think that will always linger of what might have been for that season, probably for the rest of my life. I’ll always think that was an opportunity.”

Gordon moved on to Sunderland in a record £9m transfer deal before six years at Celtic. In between, he spent two years out of football due to a troublesome knee injury which threatened to force him into early retirement. Ironically, the man credited with saving his career is the Rangers physiotherapist Steve Walker. He helped the goalkeeper strengthen muscle and return to full-time training - ironically for Celtic’s benefit.

“I spent the first year out not really doing very much,” recalled Gordon. “I probably thought for that first year that I wouldn't play again, until the beginning of the second season where my knee started to feel a little bit better. When I went into Rangers, I worked with Steven Walker, the physio there, and he was really good with me. He spent a bit of time trying to figure out how I could rehab my knee without it hurting, giving me exercises that I could do that were less painful but were still building up my leg.

“It was just his thought process around the injury. That's something I’ve taken away from there and always been mindful of if I've had any other injuries - how can I work around it? How can I strengthen without causing the injury any more hassle? It would be him. He was the guy that worked out how to get me back.

“The contact initially came from Jim Stewart, who had been a goalkeeping coach at Hearts and Scotland. He was at Rangers at the time. Rangers had already rehabbed a guy with a very similar injury with me. I think it was a Norwegian guy [Thomas Kind Bendicksen]. He didn't really play much in the first team. He went back to Norway, I think, and he'd managed to get him back from a very similar injury.

“He'd come in to see if he could help, and he did. So that would be the guy I would credit with helping the most. I went and got all different injections. I had PRP injections over in Barcelona with the guy that Pep Guardiola sends his players to. I had high-volume injections in London. I had all the different treatments I could possibly do to chuck everything at it, but if it's one person, I would say it would be him [Walker].

“He was able to devise a programme that enabled me to build up the muscle around my knee to take the load off the tendon. I think it was a kind of unusual injury at the time. I think there's more of them happened since, but he was the one that managed to get the programme that actually worked. It was just purely work, long-term. It was over a number of months of starting off really slow, doing a high volume of very low weight exercise to eventually build it up over a really long period of time to get back.”

Celtic Champions League highlights thanks to Rangers help

Trebles and countless Champions League nights followed after Gordon joined Celtic as his career reached its peak. He rejoined boyhood club Hearts in 2020, helping them achieve promotion to the Premiership and experience European league-stage football twice. He is mindful that perhaps none of it would have been possible without Walker’s intervention. “I just never know what would have happened. I might never have had this,” admitted Gordon.

“The injury might have got better over time, but I gave it everything that I had to get back. Once I realised there was a chance to get back, I poured everything into it to give myself that one last opportunity to get to the bottom of it. If I didn't get back, then I knew I'd given it absolutely everything. If I gave it one more go and still couldn't get back, then I would have retired and been at peace with that decision. Until I'd given it everything one last time, I probably would have always wondered if I could have. Between that and the determination to get back, those were the factors that helped.”

After all the help at Rangers, he promptly signed for arch rivals Celtic. “Rangers were in League One at the time and they already had two senior goalkeepers [Cammy Bell and Steve Simonsen]. To add another one at that stage probably wasn't financially the right thing for them to do. They wanted me to play in a couple of reserve games to prove that I was fit enough to stay. If I had done that, then my injury insurance would have been invalid. So I couldn't do that.

“That was the reason it never happened. Then it was about looking for a club and I didn't know what level I could get back. I spoke to Raith Rovers, they were interested. Hearts had Jamie MacDonald here at the time. They didn't know if he was going to be leaving. I think Neil Alexander came in. Then Celtic came in. So that was the the reason I went there.

“I knew I wasn't going to be first-choice when I first went in with Fraser Forster being there. But I knew I'd have, again, really good medical care. I could give it the best possible chance to continue my rehab and try and get some games. I knew there was obviously speculation about Fraser, so there was a little chink of light there to potentially him moving on and getting a chance to see what I could do.

“It’s your sliding doors moment. It all fell into place all in exactly the right time. I managed to go in and play 50 games my first season back after not playing for two years, which I didn't know was possible until I managed to do it.”

Gordon stressed he had no qualms signing for Celtic when the opportunity arose despite Rangers’ central role in rebuilding his knee. “I don't know what you want me to say about that one,” he smirked. “At certain times as a footballer, you've got to be a bit selfish and go and do the thing that's best for you.

“That was the best thing for me, for my career, to play at the highest level. Rangers took another three years to come back up to the Premiership, so I managed to get those three years playing in the Premiership and playing for Scotland that perhaps maybe I wouldn't have had. It was a difficult thing to do but sometimes you've got to do what's best.”

