Hearts hit by two fines from UEFA after European breaches

The club has been fined £2,633 (€3,000) for “the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects” by fans during their Europa Conference League match against İstanbul Başakşehir at Tynecastle. The Jambos must also pay £1,975 (€2,250) for the “throwing of objects” onto the pitch by fans during their away match against RFS in Riga and received a warning for “improper conduct of the team”. Robbie Neilson's side received five yellow cards during the 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Celtic had been hammered with two fines over the use of pyrotechnics and anti-monarchy banners from their supporters. A section of fans let off fireworks during their 3-0 Champions League defeat at home to Real Madrid, while controversial banners following the Queen's death were unfurled before their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. The Scottish champions have been billed almost £13,160 over the usage of pyros and what UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body described as "a message not fit for a sporting event".

Rangers have also been fined £12,289 for “improper conduct of the team” against Napoli after collecting six bookings, including two which saw James Sands sent off.

Hearts line up before their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS