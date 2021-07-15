Hearts hit huge season ticket sales landmark

Hearts fans have bought more than 10,000 season tickets.

The Edinburgh club welcomed almost 2,000 fans back to Tynecastle Park on Tuesday against Cove Rangers, the first time supporters had been inside the stadium for 494 days due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Season ticket sales continue to rise with the anticipation that larger crowds will be permitted by the Scottish Government over the weeks and months ahead.

Hearts reached the 10,000 mark today and hope that number will maintain a steady upward trajectory, with the ultimate aim of seeing Tynecastle functioning to regular capacity once again.

The season ticket renewal window for Hearts fans closes today at 5pm. Supporters wishing to renew their seats can do so online at Hearts eTicketing, in person at the Hearts Ticket Office (open 9am-5pm), or over the phone on 0131 200 7297.

All information is available via the official club website: www.heartsfc.co.uk