The Belgian loanee has scored five goals in three appearances so far

Hearts are hopeful that Elton Kabangu’s loan deal could convert into a permanent transfer after five goals in his first four games in Scotland. The Belgian striker is on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise until the end of the season, but there is an option to make him a full-time Hearts player if all parties are agreeable.

Kabangu scored twice as Hearts destroyed Dundee 6-0 at Dens Park, others on the scoresheet being Lawrence Shankland, Blair Spittal, Musa Drammeh and Kenneth Vargas. Head coach Neil Critchley spoke afterwards about the prospects of Kabangu remaining in Gorgie permanently as supporters warm to the new arrival.

“We hope so,” he said. “We're comfortable with the deal that's in place, and Elton is as well, so let's see where that gets to moving forward. Obviously, at the moment, we're happy with the situation, and so is he. I can't go into too much detail, but what I'd say is we're happy, he's happy, and hopefully we see him in a maroon shirt for the foreseeable future and beyond, possibly.

“Elton is a brilliant guy to have around the place, first and foremost. He's so energetic, big smile on his face, brilliant around his team-mates. He has an infectious personality, a character that you warm to. He works so hard, he's got a great attitude and he's a goalscorer. His first goal was a brilliant counter-attack: Cam Devlin wins the ball in the corner, clears it, Elton does a brilliant little knockdown and Shanks, fantastic, releases him and Elton's in.

“He's got that mobility to get away from defenders and then a really good finish. His next one was great technique. It just fell for him and he was there in the box and he smashed it in. He wasn't too happy with me when I brought him off but I'm sure he'll get over it.”

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant was not part of the squad at Dens Park despite scoring the third goal in last week’s 3-2 win against Kilmarnock. Critchley explained that the Englishman was given a rest. “There is no issue, just a squad selection,” said Critchley. “I just felt he played a lot of games recently after not playing games, and probably a little bit of fatigue. I wanted to put Calem Nieuwenhof in the squad so it was just a selection issue. There's no issue with Grant, he's fine, no problem.”

Critchley is determined that there is plenty more work for Hearts to do after stretching their unbeaten run to seven games. The victory at Dundee was their biggest top-flight victory since 1988. “Obviously, to come to Dundee and get a win, but a scoreline like that doesn't happen often. I thought we looked a really good team,” he said. “The first few goals were brilliant goals, really top quality goals. You can see the confidence flowing through the team. We gave them very little in front of the goal, kept a clean sheet. We were very clinical, particularly on the break in the second half.

“Things have gone our way. It's been a really good day for the players and for the supporters who are here. Whether you win 1-0, 6-0, it's still three points. When you look at Dundee's form here and the problems they've given the top two, and then they win the Dundee derby in the Scottish Cup, then we knew this would be a difficult game. They started with the first 10 minutes and we expect that momentum. You have to just see those moments out and defend the goal well, defend long balls and throw-ins and set-pieces. We did that really well.

“When you score first, it helps. It was a brilliant strike [from Shankland]. The second goal, again, another terrific strike. Those things, maybe a few months ago, don't go your way. It maybe goes over the bar or it gets blocked and now they're going for us. We'll go with it, of course, but when we come back in for training, we're in tomorrow morning and we have a few days off.

“We've got to make sure that there's no complacency. The reason we're winning games is because of how we prepare, how we train, the attitude of the players and that's what gives you success. We've got to make sure that we don't step away from that.”

Critchley put Hearts’ recent prosperity down to the players’ honest endeavour each day at training. “I think it's down to the players,” he opined. “Obviously Elton's arrival helped and then Shanks has had a little rest for injury, but I think that's just freshened him up a little bit mentally and physically. It was a brilliant first goal today from him. There’s the emergence of Jamesy [Wilson] up top.

“We've got those threats and then you bring in Alan [Forrest] and Kenny [Vargas] and Musa [Drammeh], you've got a bit of athleticism on the side of the pitch. When the pitch opens up you can exploit the space that they leave. But it's down to the players and how they train and how they go and play. It's nice and I really appreciate the support I've had personally since I've came to Hearts. It's been overwhelming really .I love what I do, I'm passionate about coaching and developing players and helping the team to improve

“That's a by-product of the work that you put in and hopefully people appreciate that. It's more about the club and the players and we want to be successful together. This is a special football club and I really mean that. I'm desperate to do well here for those supporters because if we can keep moving forward and get this place moving in the right direction then we can do some really good things in the future.”

With the transfer window due to close on Monday night, Critchley said Hearts have no imminent deals in place. “There's nothing, as I sit here right now, there's nothing imminent. When I leave here I might have a phone call or a conversation with Graeme [Jones, sporting director] and that might change straight away. So I don't want to be dishonest or lie to people.

“We're looking to strengthen. I'm not sitting here to say, ‘no, we're done,’ because we're not. There's always the possibility of players leaving as well. I'm sitting on a fence I suppose.”