Hearts are hopeful that Olufolasade Adamoleku will continue to “flourish” as they prepare to take on Montrose.

The winger has burst onto the SWPL1 scene since signing for the Jam Tarts in the summer and has scored in her last two games. Her pace and tricky have helped her to allude many opposition defenders and provide a real threat to Hearts’ attack. With another league game just around the corner assistant manager Sean Burt hopes her form continues.

“What we knew with Sade [Adamoleku] is that we knew it would take her some time to settle in,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She has had that now and we are seeing the flourishes of that. She got another cap recently for Jamaica against Canada, her confidence is sky-high, and you can see that on the pitch.

“She scored past Partick and Rangers recently, two well-taken goals. Her confidence couldn’t be in a better place, and we want to keep seeing those results on the pitch from a personal level from her. She has been fantastic; she is a great girl with a fantastic attitude. Long may that continue.”

Hearts are looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat in the Sky Sports Cup. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

On Sunday, Hearts will travel to SWPL2 champions Montrose who have picked up a good run of form. The Gable Endies have picked up two big results recently, firstly beating relegation-threatened Dundee United before knocking Motherwell out of the Sky Sports Cup last weekend. With the side now full of confidence, it could easily become a difficult fixture for the visitors. However, Burt insists if Hearts sticks to their philosophy and beliefs, they should come away with all three points.