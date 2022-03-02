Hearts: How they rated against Aberdeen

John Souttar volleys home to make it 1-0 Hearts

Craig Gordon 7/10

The veteran had very little to do until Atkinson conceded a penalty, but he came up trumps to stop Lewis Ferguson’s poor spot kick.

Nathaniel Atkinson 6

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Better going forward that he was defensively, as proved when wrong-footed in the box to concede the penalty. Plenty of endeavour though.

John Souttar 8

Rolls-Royce performance at the back capped by a sweet volley which he should savour. Enjoyed the fans’ roar when the net rippled.

Craig Halkett 8

What a difference it makes when he’s at the heart of the defence. Solid as a rock again. Decent distribution too.

Stephen Kingsley 9

Outstanding in defence and attack. Set up two early chances which should have been converted. Superb power header goal.

Cammy Devlin 7

Nothing spectacular but combative and hard working as ever. Kept the game ticking over in the centre of midfield.

Beni Baningime 7

Still not back to the form he showed at the start of the season but getting closer. Got the upper hand on Scott Brown.

Barrie McKay 7

Cutting in from the right flank, he posed a threat. Unlucky not to score before he delivered the corner for Kingsley’s goal.

Liam Boyce 7

Played deeper than usual and had an early chance saved. Just not going for him in front of goal but played well.

Gary Mackay-Steven 7

Fluffed his lines with an early chance but looks to be growing in confidence. Made a positive contribution.

Ellis Simms 7

Aberdeen defence found his awkward style and pace difficult to deal with. Should have scored with first-half header.

SUBS

Josh Ginnelly 6

For Mackay-Steven 75mins. Went onto the right wing.

Peter Haring 6

For Devlin 75mins. Helped see the game out.

Andy Halliday 6