Hearts: How they rated against Aberdeen

How the Hearts players rated in the cinch Premiership victory over Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park.

By Phil Johnson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:40 pm
John Souttar volleys home to make it 1-0 Hearts

Craig Gordon 7/10

The veteran had very little to do until Atkinson conceded a penalty, but he came up trumps to stop Lewis Ferguson’s poor spot kick.

Nathaniel Atkinson 6

Better going forward that he was defensively, as proved when wrong-footed in the box to concede the penalty. Plenty of endeavour though.

John Souttar 8

Rolls-Royce performance at the back capped by a sweet volley which he should savour. Enjoyed the fans’ roar when the net rippled.

Craig Halkett 8

What a difference it makes when he’s at the heart of the defence. Solid as a rock again. Decent distribution too.

Stephen Kingsley 9

Outstanding in defence and attack. Set up two early chances which should have been converted. Superb power header goal.

Cammy Devlin 7

Nothing spectacular but combative and hard working as ever. Kept the game ticking over in the centre of midfield.

Beni Baningime 7

Still not back to the form he showed at the start of the season but getting closer. Got the upper hand on Scott Brown.

Barrie McKay 7

Cutting in from the right flank, he posed a threat. Unlucky not to score before he delivered the corner for Kingsley’s goal.

Liam Boyce 7

Played deeper than usual and had an early chance saved. Just not going for him in front of goal but played well.

Gary Mackay-Steven 7

Fluffed his lines with an early chance but looks to be growing in confidence. Made a positive contribution.

Ellis Simms 7

Aberdeen defence found his awkward style and pace difficult to deal with. Should have scored with first-half header.

SUBS

Josh Ginnelly 6

For Mackay-Steven 75mins. Went onto the right wing.

Peter Haring 6

For Devlin 75mins. Helped see the game out.

Andy Halliday 6

For Liam Boyce 86mins.

