Hearts: How they rated against Aberdeen
How the Hearts players rated in the cinch Premiership victory over Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park.
Craig Gordon 7/10
The veteran had very little to do until Atkinson conceded a penalty, but he came up trumps to stop Lewis Ferguson’s poor spot kick.
Nathaniel Atkinson 6
Better going forward that he was defensively, as proved when wrong-footed in the box to concede the penalty. Plenty of endeavour though.
John Souttar 8
Rolls-Royce performance at the back capped by a sweet volley which he should savour. Enjoyed the fans’ roar when the net rippled.
Craig Halkett 8
What a difference it makes when he’s at the heart of the defence. Solid as a rock again. Decent distribution too.
Stephen Kingsley 9
Outstanding in defence and attack. Set up two early chances which should have been converted. Superb power header goal.
Cammy Devlin 7
Nothing spectacular but combative and hard working as ever. Kept the game ticking over in the centre of midfield.
Beni Baningime 7
Still not back to the form he showed at the start of the season but getting closer. Got the upper hand on Scott Brown.
Barrie McKay 7
Cutting in from the right flank, he posed a threat. Unlucky not to score before he delivered the corner for Kingsley’s goal.
Liam Boyce 7
Played deeper than usual and had an early chance saved. Just not going for him in front of goal but played well.
Gary Mackay-Steven 7
Fluffed his lines with an early chance but looks to be growing in confidence. Made a positive contribution.
Ellis Simms 7
Aberdeen defence found his awkward style and pace difficult to deal with. Should have scored with first-half header.
SUBS
Josh Ginnelly 6
For Mackay-Steven 75mins. Went onto the right wing.
Peter Haring 6
For Devlin 75mins. Helped see the game out.
Andy Halliday 6
For Liam Boyce 86mins.