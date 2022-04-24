Hearts: How they rated against Dundee United

Robbie Neilson made four changes to the team following the Scottish Cup semi-final victory at Hampden, with Aaron McEneff, Gary Mackay-Steven, Taylor Moore and Josh Ginnelly all handed starts in a 3-4-3 formation.

CRAIG GORDON 7/10

Reaction save to deny Nicky Clark from point-blank range a few seconds before United’s goal was outstanding. Another smart stop to keep out Freeman.

Ellis Simms scores the winner for Hearts

TAYLOR MOORE 5

Troubled by United’s pace and direct running on the counter attack, especially early on. Booked late in the first half.

TOBY SIBBICK 7

After a ropey opening 15 minutes in the middle of the back three, the young Englishman steadied himself and improved as the game went on.

ALEX COCHRANE 7

Playing in the back three, he was beaten too easily for United’s opener but recovered well. Set up Ginnelly’s goal and read the game well.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON 7

Fizzing low cross led to equaliser for Boyce before half. Put in a shift for his team down the right-hand side.

PETER HARING 8

Recovered from being megged for United’s early goal to control the middle of the pitch. Made some key defensive interventions too.

AARON MCENEFF 6

Handed a rare start, the Irishman had a decent shot over the bar before limping off injured after 15 minutes.

GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 6

Back in the team on the left of midfield, the former United man can be satisfied with his contribution.

JOSH GINNELLY 8

After waiting patiently for his chance, he certainly took. Bright, direct and a real goal threat. Could easily have had a hat-trick.

LIAM BOYCE 7

Long overdue goal will do him the world of good. Didn’t all go his way but provided Hearts with a physical presence and focal point in attack.

BARRIE MCKAY 8

Relished his free role, finding space and his delivery of inventive and beautifully-weighted through balls was a sheer joy to behold.

SUBS

BEN WOODBURN 6

For McEneff 15 minutes. Short of match practice and thrown into the centre of midfield the on-loan Liverpool man worked hard. Booked late on.

ELLIS SIMMS 7