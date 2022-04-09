Hearts: How they rated against Hibs

Elias Melkersen is tackled by Alex Cochrane during the Edinburgh derby

Robbie Neilson sprung a surprise by reverting back to the 3-4-3 formation he used earlier in the season. That allowed Hearts to match up with Hibs man-for-man.

Tony Sibbick came in at right centre-back, with Nathaniel Atkinson and Alex Cochrane the wing backs.

CRAIG GORDON 7/10

Could do little about the early Hibs opener and was largely untroubled thereafter.

TOBY SIBBICK 7

After a nervous start when Hibs were on top, he settled into it in John Souttar’s usual position and can be satisfied with his contribution.

CRAIG HALKETT 8

Totally dominant, giving Elias Melkersen absolutely nothing until the Hibs youngster was hooked. As usual, didn’t put a foot wrong.

STEPHEN KINGSLEY 8

Another very solid display, both defensively and offensively. Stepped forward to get Hearts on the front foot and linked well with Alex Cochrane.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON 7

The Australian international had a physically demanding match-up with Harry Clarke but stood up to it well and was a threat down the right flank.

PETER HARING 7

Combative display from the Austrian, who clippd in a superb cross for Kingsley’s goal. Helped Halliday win the midfield battle in the second half.

ANDY HALLIDAY 9

A day he will remember for a long time. Two sweet left-foot strikes, competed well and even allowed himself a party trick before going off with an injury. Superb.

ALEX COCHRANE 8

Probably had his best game in a Hearts jersey. Youngster was aggressive, energetic, brave on the ball and whipped in some great crosses. Outplayed opposite number Chris Cadden.

BARRY MCKAY 8

A wizardly display from the frontman, who relished the free role he was handed to torment the Hibs backline. The visitors struggled to cope with his movement and trickery.

LIAM BOYCE 7

Like most of the team, couldn’t get into it for the first half hour but he was an influential figure in the second half as Hearts strengthened their grip and surged forward.

ELLIS SIMMS 7

The on-loan Everton’s striker’s best game did well with his back to goal, holding it up under pressure from Paul Hanlon. Didn’t really get a chance to score.

SUBSTITUTES

AARON McENEFF 6

For Halliday 68mins. Helped Hearts continue their domination.

TAYLOR MOORE 6

For Atkinson 83mins. Little time to make an impact.

JOSH GINNELLY 6

For McKay 88mins. Had a shot as son as he came on.

GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 6