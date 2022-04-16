Hearts: How they rated against Hibs at Hampden

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon turns a Ryan Porteous header on to the post in a big moment

CRAIG GORDON 8/10

Stunning save onto post denied Porteous early in second half. Dealt with everything else that came his way. Little chance with Cadden’s goal.

TOBY SIBBICK 5

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nervy at times and looked uncomfortable in possession. Caught out by Stevenson for the Hibs goal. Moved into centre when Halkett went off.

CRAIG HALKETT 7

Stretchered off with a serious looking ankle injury following a James Scott tackle just after half time in what was a massive blow for Hearts.

STEPHEN KINGSLEY 8

Superb performance. Free-kick from the training ground was sublime and his fourth set-piece goal of the season. Limped off.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

Had to work hard in his one-on-one battle with Harry Clarke. Didn’t get forward as often as he would have liked.

PETER HARING 8

Hard-working performance in the centre of the pitch. Aggressive when required but kept it under control. Passed the ball well.

ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Struggling from the knock he picked up at the end of last week’s heroics and limped off before half time.

ALEX COCHRANE 6

Booked for cynical trip on Henderson to stop a Hibs attack, but put in a decent shift.

BARRIE MCKAY 6

Slipped in Simms for his goal and had his moments but couldn’t quite reach the height he did last week.

LIAM BOYCE 7

Missed a big chance to put the tie to bed on the stroke of half time, but played his part.

ELLIS SIMMS 8

Pace and power too much for Hibs to handle. Thunderdbolt goal could not have been sweeter. A real handful for Porteous and Hanlon.

SUBS

AARON McENEFF 6

For Halliday 40mins.

TAYLOR MOORE 5

For Halkett 50mins. Stupid push on edge of his own box in injury time could have been costly.

CAMMY DEVLIN 6