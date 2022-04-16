Hearts: How they rated against Hibs at Hampden

How the Hearts players rated in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

By Phil Johnson
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 2:58 pm
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon turns a Ryan Porteous header on to the post in a big moment

CRAIG GORDON 8/10

Stunning save onto post denied Porteous early in second half. Dealt with everything else that came his way. Little chance with Cadden’s goal.

TOBY SIBBICK 5

Nervy at times and looked uncomfortable in possession. Caught out by Stevenson for the Hibs goal. Moved into centre when Halkett went off.

CRAIG HALKETT 7

Stretchered off with a serious looking ankle injury following a James Scott tackle just after half time in what was a massive blow for Hearts.

STEPHEN KINGSLEY 8

Superb performance. Free-kick from the training ground was sublime and his fourth set-piece goal of the season. Limped off.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

Had to work hard in his one-on-one battle with Harry Clarke. Didn’t get forward as often as he would have liked.

PETER HARING 8

Hard-working performance in the centre of the pitch. Aggressive when required but kept it under control. Passed the ball well.

ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Struggling from the knock he picked up at the end of last week’s heroics and limped off before half time.

ALEX COCHRANE 6

Booked for cynical trip on Henderson to stop a Hibs attack, but put in a decent shift.

BARRIE MCKAY 6

Slipped in Simms for his goal and had his moments but couldn’t quite reach the height he did last week.

LIAM BOYCE 7

Missed a big chance to put the tie to bed on the stroke of half time, but played his part.

ELLIS SIMMS 8

Pace and power too much for Hibs to handle. Thunderdbolt goal could not have been sweeter. A real handful for Porteous and Hanlon.

SUBS

AARON McENEFF 6

For Halliday 40mins.

TAYLOR MOORE 5

For Halkett 50mins. Stupid push on edge of his own box in injury time could have been costly.

CAMMY DEVLIN 6

For Kinglsey 86mins. Put in a shift when he came on and won a couple of free kicks.

HibsCraig Gordon