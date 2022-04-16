Hearts: How they rated against Hibs at Hampden
How the Hearts players rated in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
CRAIG GORDON 8/10
Stunning save onto post denied Porteous early in second half. Dealt with everything else that came his way. Little chance with Cadden’s goal.
TOBY SIBBICK 5
Nervy at times and looked uncomfortable in possession. Caught out by Stevenson for the Hibs goal. Moved into centre when Halkett went off.
CRAIG HALKETT 7
Stretchered off with a serious looking ankle injury following a James Scott tackle just after half time in what was a massive blow for Hearts.
STEPHEN KINGSLEY 8
Superb performance. Free-kick from the training ground was sublime and his fourth set-piece goal of the season. Limped off.
NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6
Had to work hard in his one-on-one battle with Harry Clarke. Didn’t get forward as often as he would have liked.
PETER HARING 8
Hard-working performance in the centre of the pitch. Aggressive when required but kept it under control. Passed the ball well.
ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Struggling from the knock he picked up at the end of last week’s heroics and limped off before half time.
ALEX COCHRANE 6
Booked for cynical trip on Henderson to stop a Hibs attack, but put in a decent shift.
BARRIE MCKAY 6
Slipped in Simms for his goal and had his moments but couldn’t quite reach the height he did last week.
LIAM BOYCE 7
Missed a big chance to put the tie to bed on the stroke of half time, but played his part.
ELLIS SIMMS 8
Pace and power too much for Hibs to handle. Thunderdbolt goal could not have been sweeter. A real handful for Porteous and Hanlon.
SUBS
AARON McENEFF 6
For Halliday 40mins.
TAYLOR MOORE 5
For Halkett 50mins. Stupid push on edge of his own box in injury time could have been costly.
CAMMY DEVLIN 6
For Kinglsey 86mins. Put in a shift when he came on and won a couple of free kicks.