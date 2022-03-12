Hearts: How they rated in the Scottish Cup victory over St Mirren
How the Hearts players rated in the 4-2 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over St Mirren at Tynecastle Park.
After a number of injuries against Dundee United Last week, Robbie Neilson was forced to ring the changes, with three under-18s players on the bench.
He set out his team in the 4-2-3-1 formation that’s been used successfully in recent weeks, with ever-versatile Andy Halliday dropping into left-back and Stephen Kingsley partnering Craig Halkett in the middle of the defence.Peter Haring replaced Cammy Devlin, with Ben Woodburn handed a start in attack.
Craig Gordon 7/10
No chance with either goal. Was called into action several times though and made the saves when required.
Nathaniel Atkinson 7
Had his ups and downs defending against the tricky Jordan Jones and maybe not 100 per cent fit but good going forward.
Andy Halliday 7
Utility man made key interception early on and generally defended well. Not afraid to get forward either.
Craig Halkett 9
Bandaged up after three minutes, and put in another warrior-like performance. Relished the physical tussle with Eamonn Brophy.
Stephen Kingsley 8
Just as comfortable at centre-back in a back four as he is in on the left of a three. Solid, terrific on the ball and came close with a free-kick.
Beni Baningime 7
First goal for club wasn’t a thing of beauty but welcome nonetheless. Booked in 40 minutes but certainly played his part.
Peter Haring 9
Will earn a new contract with more performances like this. Strong, composed on the ball and finished his goal superbly. Should have had two.
Ben Woodburn 6
Zipped in a superb first-time ball for Haring’s goal. Had his moments, got into decent positions but execution let him down too often.
Liam Boyce 8
Linked up very well between the midfield and Simms in attack. Slipped a few dangerous through-balls behind the Saints defence.
Barrie McKay 7
Deployed mainly on the left, he caused the Saints defence lots of problems. A constant threat.
Ellis Simms 7
Plenty of endeavour from the on-loan Everton man and he was in the right place inside the six-yard box to get his goal.
SUBSTITUTES
Aaron McEneff 8
For Woodburn 67 mins. In the six-yard box, scored with first touch seconds after coming on, then cross for Simms to score the fourth.
Toby Sibbick
For McKay 93mins.