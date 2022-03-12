Hearts: How they rated in the Scottish Cup victory over St Mirren

After a number of injuries against Dundee United Last week, Robbie Neilson was forced to ring the changes, with three under-18s players on the bench.

He set out his team in the 4-2-3-1 formation that’s been used successfully in recent weeks, with ever-versatile Andy Halliday dropping into left-back and Stephen Kingsley partnering Craig Halkett in the middle of the defence.Peter Haring replaced Cammy Devlin, with Ben Woodburn handed a start in attack.

Craig Gordon 7/10

Ellis Simms and St Mirren's Alan Power compete for the ball in a thrilling Scottish Cup tie at Tynecastle

No chance with either goal. Was called into action several times though and made the saves when required.

Nathaniel Atkinson 7

Had his ups and downs defending against the tricky Jordan Jones and maybe not 100 per cent fit but good going forward.

Andy Halliday 7

Utility man made key interception early on and generally defended well. Not afraid to get forward either.

Craig Halkett 9

Bandaged up after three minutes, and put in another warrior-like performance. Relished the physical tussle with Eamonn Brophy.

Stephen Kingsley 8

Just as comfortable at centre-back in a back four as he is in on the left of a three. Solid, terrific on the ball and came close with a free-kick.

Beni Baningime 7

First goal for club wasn’t a thing of beauty but welcome nonetheless. Booked in 40 minutes but certainly played his part.

Peter Haring 9

Will earn a new contract with more performances like this. Strong, composed on the ball and finished his goal superbly. Should have had two.

Ben Woodburn 6

Zipped in a superb first-time ball for Haring’s goal. Had his moments, got into decent positions but execution let him down too often.

Liam Boyce 8

Linked up very well between the midfield and Simms in attack. Slipped a few dangerous through-balls behind the Saints defence.

Barrie McKay 7

Deployed mainly on the left, he caused the Saints defence lots of problems. A constant threat.

Ellis Simms 7

Plenty of endeavour from the on-loan Everton man and he was in the right place inside the six-yard box to get his goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Aaron McEneff 8

For Woodburn 67 mins. In the six-yard box, scored with first touch seconds after coming on, then cross for Simms to score the fourth.

Toby Sibbick

For McKay 93mins.

