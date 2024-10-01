Hearts in Baku: Video report as squad arrive in Azerbaijan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dinamo Minsk tie is 48 hours away

Hearts open their UEFA Conference League campaign in the far-flung location of Azerbaijan on Thursday evening, and the Edinburgh News will be there.

The Tynecastle squad flew out of Edinburgh on Tuesday, 48 hours ahead of their match against Dinamo Minsk in Sumqayit. Hearts will base themselves in the Capital city of Baku and travel north to Sumqayit for training on Wednesday.

Our video report explains the situation and surroundings for what will be a difficult tie behind closed doors against the Belarusian club. You can read more about why the game has been moved to Azerbaijan here: Hearts tie under UEFA order