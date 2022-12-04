Hearts in Spain: Alan Forrest aims to turn the clock back as winger makes Josh Ginnelly admission

The winger was one of the first names down on the teamsheet at the start of the campaign after signing from Livingston and making an initial strong impression.

Five of the last six appearances made by the 26-year-old have come as a substitute, while his lone start was the away match against Istanbul Basaksehir in what was a largely change line-up for the final Europa Conference League encounter.

Forrest does admit that the form of Josh Ginnelly has made it difficult to find a spot in the attack, with Barrie McKay a near ever-present on the other flak, but he knows he needs to do more to impress to get himself back as a regular in the starting XI.

Alan Forrest in action during Hearts' friendly defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Contributed

“Every player is the same, you want to play every game,” he said. “So for me when I get the chance I need to affect games, get goals, get assists, keep myself in the team. That is my main focus. The competition is strong here but when I get the chance I need to take it.

“Josh has been in the team and he has done brilliantly and the team has been winning games as well. So it’s about biding your time and getting yourself right and then when you get the chance you need to grasp it. You might not play if you’re not doing that.

“Everyone knows we set high standards here, but that’s healthy to kick us on.”

