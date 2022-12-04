Hearts in Spain: Attacker sets out expectations within Tynecastle squad when domestic football returns

The Tynecastle club have endured a tough start to the 2022/23 campaign with eight games in European football taking its toll on the squad with a raft of injuries hampering their progress.

Despite this they sit just four points off Aberdeen in third after the cinch Premiership took its five-week break for the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Neilson’s men will return to action with a home match against Kilmarnock on December 17. The expectation is that several of the key players who missed significant time over recent months – like Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley – will be back in action.

Hearts winger Alan Forrest believes the Tynecastle side will go from strength to strength after running from the winter break. Picture: Contributed

And Forrest reveals the determination is there to show they’re still the team to knock off for anyone who wants to sample the continental adventure enjoyed by the men in maroon next term.

“I expect us to kick on,” he said. “With the amount of games we had, I think our league form could have been better. We have a really good group but to come through the Euro games and playing two games a week, it’s difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall we have to be pleased with what we have done. But now it’s back down to one game a week, it’s time for us to kick on. We have a strong squad and that will show.