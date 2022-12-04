Hearts in Spain: More youngsters flown over to join first-team squad in La Cala

Arron Darge and Aiden Denholm flew from Edinburgh to Malaga after being called upon by manager Robbie Neilson. They join Harry Stone, Finlay Pollock, Bobby McLuckie and Macaulay Tait, who were part of the original party and in the squad for Friday’s 4-0 friendly loss to Blackburn Rovers. McLuckie, Tait and Pollock all came on in the second half.

Darge and Denholm, both 19, are expected to be on the bench for Hearts’ second friendly of the trip – against UD Almeira at the Marbella Sports Center this morning. Centre-back Darge was on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers last season and central midfielder Denholm spent the campaign at Berwick Rangers. Both are B team regulars who have featured on the bench for the first team.

The Spain trip and injuries to other young players meant Naismith was only able to field two subs for his B team’s 3-2 defeat away to Tranent Juniors. But he insists the call-ups are evidence that the B team’s participation in the Lowland League this season is accelerating the progress of Hearts’ young players.

Midfielder Aidan Denholm has joined the first-team squad in La Cala. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“It shows the process is working,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “These guys have been called to join the first team, not just to make up the numbers but because they deserve it.”

Pollock, of course, has several first-team appearances under his belt. Stone, 20, is a promising goalkeeper and another B team regular along with Tait, a 17-year-old left-back in his second full season at the club. He made the bench for the first team’s Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren last season. McLuckie, just 16, has made remarkable progress in his first season as a full-time pro, making a big impact for the B team in the Lowland League.Naismith added: “Bobby McLucklie has had an unbelievable start to the season. He played a lot for me in the under-18s last season, came in from school in the summer and got his opportunity at the start of the season in the B team. He’s scored goals and created so many chances that he’s managed to get on the bench for the first team in the last game against Livingston.

“That has got to be the aim. Yes, we want results. They are still learning how to manage games and win games in a competitive environment. But there is a bigger picture and goal. If we get four academy guys in the first team who go on and have long and successful careers for Hearts or are potentially sold on, that is the aim.”

The Spanish trip call-ups also impacted on the under-18 team, who were significantly understrength for the 5-0 away to Hibs on Friday after many of them were moved up to the B team to face Tranent on Saturday.

