Hearts in Spain: Robbie Neilson on potential interest in World Cup ace Kye Rowles in January transfer window

The centre-back impressed mightily at the World Cup as Australia upset the odds to qualify from the group stages, knocking pre-tournament dark horses Denmark out in the process, before running Argentina close in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday evening.

Despite spending two months out with a metatarsal injury, Rowles has been an excellent addition to the Tynecastle squad since moving from Central Coast Mariners in the summer.

There is expected to be interest in the 24-year-old after his performances on the grandest stage in world football. But while Neilson admits Hearts’ hand could potentially be forced by an offer too good to turn down, he doesn’t expect Rowles to be leaving any time soon.

Hearts defender Kye Rowles going up against Argentina's legendary attacker Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Picture: Getty

“Maybe, I don’t think so,” said Neilson when asked if the club were ready for offers. “He’s here until 2026 so we have him on a long term deal.

“But potentially, you never know. He has done very well. I’m sure there will be people interested but we’ll be fighting tooth and nail to keep him here.

“He’s outstanding player and it’s difficult to get left-side centre-halves of that quality, so he’s one of our key players.”

Neilson also paid tribute to Rowles for his showing at the finals in Qatar. He was instrumental in helping Graham Arnold’s side to record consecutive clean sheets against Tunisia and Denmark to join France in the knockout stages.

Even the last 16 defeat against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina reflected well on Rowles and his team-mates as they pushed their opponents to the end.

The Hearts boss is now keenly awaiting the return of Rowles to his first-team squad.

“He’s been outstanding. I watched all of their games and in each one he was great, even against Argentina,” said Neilson. “He just looks very composed on the ball, he reads the game well.

“We really missed him when he had his problem with his foot and he was out of the team, at that point we had Halkett and Kingsley out as well and it affected us quite a bit. But getting him back will be huge.”

