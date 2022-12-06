Head coach Robbie Neilson revealed the Scottish internationalist is high up the list of targets as we creep closer to the opening of the January transfer window.

Speculation has been rife online regarding a return for the 28-year-old utility man, who spent the first seven years of his professional career in Gorgie before making the switch down south.

It is understood Hearts are in the market for another wide player to compete for a spot on the right of Neilson’s preferred 3-4-3 formation, while they could also do with further options in attack with Stephen Humphrys the only experienced alternative to leading goalscorer Lawrence Shankland up front. Paterson operated at both positions during his initial spell with the club.

Callum Paterson is out of contract at League One Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season. Picture: Getty

The all-action player has been in and out of the line-up for Sheffield Wednesday this campaign in England’s League One and time is winding down on his current deal.

“I know Callum is out of contract at the end of the season and he is one we have looked at. But he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player at the moment,” said Neilson.

“We have a number of targets we are eyeing up ahead of the January window in certain positions and he’s one who is definitely on the list. But it’s whether it gets done or not.”

Meanwhile, there is no interest from Hearts in Melbourne Victory midfielder Jake Brimmer. Neilson is aware of the former Liverpool youth player, but the 24-year-old is not someone the club will be pursuing in January.

Callum Paterson was a popular figure at Hearts during his first spell with the club. Picture: SNS

