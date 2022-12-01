Hearts in Spain: Tynecastle club to play two friendly matches during winter training camp

Though the Tynecastle side are still waiting on the friendlies being signed off before announcing confirmation, it is believed to be a foregone conclusion.

Robbie Neilson’s side will first take on Blackburn on Friday afternoon with a 3pm kick-off. Blackburn are riding high in England’s second tier, currently sitting third in the league table while it too takes a break for the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be played at the Marbella Football Centre. Supporters in the area are able to go along and watch the match for free.

Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley in action during Hearts' winter training camp in Spain. Picture: Contributed

On Sunday the Jam Tarts will be back in action against Spanish side Almeria. The team from just along the coast are currently 14th in La Liga.

That game will too be played at the Estadio Jose Quitana Coin with an 12noon kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been good to get out here. Pitches are excellent, hopefully we have a good week,” Neilson told Hearts TV. “The boys are excited to be back. We’ve got a couple of young ones out here with us as well to bring energy, which is great.

“We’ve got a couple of games coming up against Blackburn and Almeria which will be good for us. We’re really looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We came here in the summer and it was great. You know, we’re quite secluded and a bit out of the way. The facilities are fantastic and it’s a set-up we’re really pleased with. It’s probably something we’ll look at in the summer as well.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad