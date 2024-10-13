Hearts in talks to appoint Neil Critchley as their new manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Englishman is heading north hoping to take charge in Edinburgh

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are in advanced talks with Neil Critchley as they seek a new head coach exactly three weeks since sacking Steven Naismith. The 45-year-old former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers manager entered negotiations with Tynecastle officials over the weekend after discussions between Hearts and the Norwegian Per-Mathias Hogmo collapsed on Friday.

Critchley is eager to begin work at Riccarton immediately and is understood to be travelling to Edinburgh. Provided talks reach a successful conclusion, he will take charge of his first match when St Mirren visit Tynecastle Park this Saturday. The Hearts hierarchy moved quickly to speak to the Englishman following the unsuccessful move for Hogmo. He is ready to return to football less than two months after losing his job at Blackpool and is expected to bring staff with him to work in Gorgie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley’s preferred starting formation in his recent posts has been 3-5-2, although he did use a back four at times in the past. He has been coaching for 21 years since retiring early from playing at the age of 24. He previously coached Liverpool’s under-18 and under-23 sides, and stood in for first-team manager Jurgen Klopp for two cup matches during season 2019/20. He also worked under Steven Gerrard as assistant coach at Aston Villa.

His managerial CV includes two spells at Blackpool. Critchley achieved promotion from England’s League One to the Championship during his first season in charge there in 2020/21, and was also named Manager of the Season by the North West Football Awards. He left Bloomfield Road in June 2022 to accept the role at Villa under Gerrard.

QPR appointed Critchley manager in December 2022 but he won only one of 12 games in London before being sacked. He returned to Blackpool in May 2023 and lasted 15 months. He was relieved of his duties seven weeks ago after his side lost the opening two matches of the League One season against Crawley Town and Stockport.

Hearts need a new figurehead to rescue their their season. They sit bottom of the William Hill Premiership with just two points from eight games and need stability in the weeks ahead. Critchley’s immediate priority would be to steer the Edinburgh club away from the relegation zone and up the league table. Interim manager Liam Fox has been overseeing the first team since Naismith’s exit, but his full-time role is B team coach.