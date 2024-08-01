Youtube

The defender could take the number of new recruits in Gorgie to nine

Colombian internationalist Andrés Salazar is in talks over a move to Hearts as the Edinburgh club look to strengthen in the left-back department. The Atletico Nacional defender is keen to play in Europe and a season-long loan with an option to buy has been discussed between the clubs.

Salazar is an aggressive and attack-minded left-back who has already represented his country at senior level. He is 21 years old and Hearts see him as a player with potential to improve whilst competing with James Penrice in the left-back area. Alex Cochrane was sold to Birmingham City last month in a deal worth £1m and Salazar has been identified as a replacement.

The Edinburgh club have already signed seven players during the summer transfer window and are close to finalising the arrival of midfielder Malachi Boateng from Crystal Palace. Should Boateng and Salazar both sign, it would take the number of new recruits at Tynecastle Park to nine. Other European sides are also interested in Salazar. Atletico have received at least two offers for the player, but Hearts are in a strong position.

They are hoping to finalise terms and process paperwork for the loan deal as soon as possible, although Salazar would require a working visa to play in the UK and that could take time. He played for Manantiales as a youth before moving to Atletico. Following loans to Valledupar and Fortaleza, he has developed into one of Atletico’s top prospects during the last two years.

Hearts enjoyed success in the Central America market last year when they signed Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas from CS Herediano. His loan was converted into a permanent transfer earlier this year. Vargas’ international team-mate Gerald Taylor arrived in a similarly-structured loan from Deportivo Saprissa last month. Now Hearts are looking at bringing Salazar to Scotland from South America.