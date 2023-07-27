Hearts are in advanced negotiations to sign the Costa Rican striker Kenneth Vargas from CS Herediano. A verbal agreement on contract terms has been reached with the player and talks between the clubs are ongoing over a potential six-figure transfer fee.

Vargas, 21, is wanted to strengthen the attack at Tynecastle Park following Josh Ginnelly’s exit on freedom of contract. He can operate at centre-forward and out wide and would bring pace to the Hearts forward line for the new season. He is currently contracted to Herediano until 2027 but they are interested in doing a deal to let him leave.

Vargas scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in the Costa Rica Primera Division last season as Herediano finished runners-up. He won the title with the club in 2021/22 and is now ready for a move to Europe in an effort to further develop his career.

He has played for Costa Rica at under-23 level and previously spent time on loan at Grecia during the early days of his senior career. He is hopeful that moving to Scotland could see him break into the full Costa Rica squad in the near future as he attempts to establish himself as a senior internationalist.