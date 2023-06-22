Hearts in talks with a former Tynecastle Scottish Cup winner about Riccarton management role

Hearts are in talks with former player Andy Webster about becoming their new youth academy director. The Edinburgh club are seeking a replacement for Frankie McAvoy, who was promoted to the role of head coach earlier this month, and discussions with Webster are at an advanced stage.

The 41-year-old is currently in a development coaching role at St Mirren but is interested in overseeing the entire youth operation at Riccarton. He holds the relevant qualifications and talks are expected to continue over the coming days.

Webster’s first spell as a Hearts player began in 2001 when the centre-back arrived from Arbroath. He left for Wigan Athletic in 2006 following a well-publicised fallout with the former Tynecastle owner Vladimir Romanov. He returned to Gorgie in 2011 and helped the club win the 2012 Scottish Cup against city rivals Hibs before joining Coventry City the following year.

Having won 28 Scotland caps and also played for Rangers, Bristol City and Dundee United before finishing his playing career at St Mirren in 2017, Webster carries a wealth of footballing experience. He has been coaching within the St Mirren youth academy for the last six years and is viewed by Hearts as someone who could enhance their academy system.

Liam Fox has already returned to Riccarton as the club’s B team coach for next season and is tasked with helping develop young players for first-team level in the Lowland League. Webster’s return, should it be finalised, would allow him to oversee all areas of the youth operation.