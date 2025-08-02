Hearts injury news pre-Aberdeen: Four players out + five doubts for Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 20:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

Injury latest ahead of Hearts’ opening league fixture against Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Monday night

The opening weekend of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will be closed out by Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Monday night - but there are injury concerns for both managers.

The Jambos have been in stellar form under new manager Derek McInnes so far this summer, racking up four straight wins over lower league opposition in the Premier Sports Cup by scoring four goals in each game.

The Dons will make the journey down to the capital from the North East having played fewer games than their opponents over the course of pre-season; just two in total.

Last season’s Scottish Cup winners lost 3-1 at home to EFL Championship side Ipswich Town last weekend, while Hearts thrashed newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sunderland 3-0 in Craig Gordon’s testimonial match.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Monday’s clash in Gorgie:

Midfielder as "a bit more to do" on the comeback trail from a heavy knock to his knee. Will be back doing some light running over the weekend.

1. Beni Baningime (Hearts): DOUBT

Midfielder as "a bit more to do" on the comeback trail from a heavy knock to his knee. Will be back doing some light running over the weekend. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Remains sidelined with a knee problem sustained earlier this month that doesn't require an operation. Still a while before the defender is back in contention

2. Jamie McCart (Hearts): OUT

Remains sidelined with a knee problem sustained earlier this month that doesn't require an operation. Still a while before the defender is back in contention | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Norwegian midfielder is touch and go after missing recent pre-season friendly due to an eye injury

3. Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen): DOUBT

Norwegian midfielder is touch and go after missing recent pre-season friendly due to an eye injury | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Should return to full training on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring issue picked up against Sunderland. Back running on the grass with the medical team

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts: DOUBT

Should return to full training on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring issue picked up against Sunderland. Back running on the grass with the medical team | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenScottish PremiershipTynecastle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice