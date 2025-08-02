The opening weekend of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will be closed out by Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Monday night - but there are injury concerns for both managers.

The Jambos have been in stellar form under new manager Derek McInnes so far this summer, racking up four straight wins over lower league opposition in the Premier Sports Cup by scoring four goals in each game.

The Dons will make the journey down to the capital from the North East having played fewer games than their opponents over the course of pre-season; just two in total.

Last season’s Scottish Cup winners lost 3-1 at home to EFL Championship side Ipswich Town last weekend, while Hearts thrashed newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sunderland 3-0 in Craig Gordon’s testimonial match.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Monday’s clash in Gorgie:

Beni Baningime (Hearts): DOUBT Midfielder as "a bit more to do" on the comeback trail from a heavy knock to his knee. Will be back doing some light running over the weekend.

Jamie McCart (Hearts): OUT Remains sidelined with a knee problem sustained earlier this month that doesn't require an operation. Still a while before the defender is back in contention

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen): DOUBT Norwegian midfielder is touch and go after missing recent pre-season friendly due to an eye injury