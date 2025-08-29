Derek McInnes still remains unbeaten in the SPFL Premiership, as his Hearts side now prepare for Livingston away. Following impressive victories over Aberdeen and Dundee United, the Jambos found themselves 3-0 down to Motherwell last weekend, but still managed to salvage a point.
David Martindale’s Livingston have also had a solid start to the season. The newly-promoted side are currently fourth in the league table, but were unable to shut out Celtic at Parkhead last Saturday as they lost 3-0 to the Hoops.
As Hearts gear up to play Livingston for the first time this season, here’s a look at the injury news from both teams ahead of the Set Fare Arena showdown: