Derek McInnes still remains unbeaten in the SPFL Premiership, as his Hearts side now prepare for Livingston away. Following impressive victories over Aberdeen and Dundee United, the Jambos found themselves 3-0 down to Motherwell last weekend, but still managed to salvage a point.

David Martindale’s Livingston have also had a solid start to the season. The newly-promoted side are currently fourth in the league table, but were unable to shut out Celtic at Parkhead last Saturday as they lost 3-0 to the Hoops.

As Hearts gear up to play Livingston for the first time this season, here’s a look at the injury news from both teams ahead of the Set Fare Arena showdown:

Craig Gordon (Hearts): OUT The Hearts veteran remains out with a shoulder injury. He is expected to return next month.

Jamie McCart (Hearts): OUT The central defender remains sidelined with a knee problem he sustained last month.

Calem Nieuwnhof (Hearts) - Out The Australian still remains out with a hamstring issue.

Christian Borchgrevink (Hearts): OUT The wing back had a promising start to the season but is currently out with a thing injury.