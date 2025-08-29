Hearts injury news pre-Livingston: ten players out and two doubts for Scottish Premiership showdown

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:15 BST

Injury latest ahead of the Jambos trip to the Set Fare Arena on Saturday afternoon

Derek McInnes still remains unbeaten in the SPFL Premiership, as his Hearts side now prepare for Livingston away. Following impressive victories over Aberdeen and Dundee United, the Jambos found themselves 3-0 down to Motherwell last weekend, but still managed to salvage a point.

David Martindale’s Livingston have also had a solid start to the season. The newly-promoted side are currently fourth in the league table, but were unable to shut out Celtic at Parkhead last Saturday as they lost 3-0 to the Hoops.

As Hearts gear up to play Livingston for the first time this season, here’s a look at the injury news from both teams ahead of the Set Fare Arena showdown:

The Hearts veteran remains out with a shoulder injury. He is expected to return next month.

1. Craig Gordon (Hearts): OUT

The Hearts veteran remains out with a shoulder injury. He is expected to return next month. | Craig Gordon. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

The central defender remains sidelined with a knee problem he sustained last month.

2. Jamie McCart (Hearts): OUT

The central defender remains sidelined with a knee problem he sustained last month. | SNS Group

The Australian still remains out with a hamstring issue.

3. Calem Nieuwnhof (Hearts) - Out

The Australian still remains out with a hamstring issue. | SNS Group

The wing back had a promising start to the season but is currently out with a thing injury.

4. Christian Borchgrevink (Hearts): OUT

The wing back had a promising start to the season but is currently out with a thing injury. | SNS Group

