Hearts injury news with potential return dates for Cammy Devlin, Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles

An ankle knock kept the tenacious Australian out of Thursday’s night’s 2-1 win at Tynecastle Park and all concerned are hopeful he will be available in Dingwall. Hearts head north eager to build on the victory after a run of just three wins in 15 games prior to beating the Latvian champions.

It remains to be seen whether Devlin’s fellow midfielder Peter Haring is included in the matchday squad after a recent bout of concussion. Defender Stephen Kingsley is expected to be out after injuring his hamstring against RFS. However, potentially more positive news is emerging on centre-backs Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles.

Halkett has managed just 22 minutes of football since August 18 due to persistent hamstring and calf problems. After going through a gradual rehabilitation programme at Riccarton, he has an outside chance of travelling to Turkey for next week's final Conference League group match against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Hearts may not be keen to risk such an important player in a game which is meaningless after their European exit was confirmed on Thursday. Nonetheless, he would certainly benefit from some match practice after such a long absence from competitive football.

Rowles has been missing since August 28 with a broken foot and is desperate to return to action. The initial target for the Australian defender is Hearts’ Premiership match with Motherwell at Tynecastle Park a week on Sunday.

Subsequent games against Rangers and Livingston would help improve his fitness levels ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. He is expected to be included in Australia’s squad – alongside Devlin and potentially Nathaniel Atkinson – provided he is fully recovered from injury.