Hearts injury update: Four players pushing to return, one ruled out, one unclear

Four Hearts players are nearing a return from injury ahead of Saturday's all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Spartans. Midfielders Cammy Devlin, Beni Baningime and Jorge Grant, plus striker Liam Boyce, are all pushing to be back involved before the end of the month.

Devlin has not played since 2 December because of an ankle injury, whilst Baningime had a knee complaint which ruled him out of Hearts' last two games before the winter break. Grant last appeared on 16 December against Celtic and has also been nursing an ankle problem, with Boyce troubled by a hamstring issue for more than a month.

Baningime took part in a bounce game against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park earlier this week, which also featured an appearance from young midfielder Finlay Pollock. Goalkeepers Zander Clark and Craig Gordon played 45 minutes each as Hearts won 2-1 thanks to goals from Kenneth Vargas and Adam Forrester.

Head coach Steven Naismith explained the current injury situation and said that he expects Devlin, Baningime, Grant and Boyce to be back in the squad over the next couple of weeks. "Most of them should be back training with the group with a view to being involved," he said. "Grant and Boyce haven't had serious injuries, so they might be back involved quicker than the likes of Cammy. He might need a week or two training to get back up to speed. They will all be there or thereabouts in the next week or two."

Winger Barrie McKay will be absent for some time after sustaining a knee injury near the end of December's Edinburgh derby win over Hibs. He is not expected to return until later in the season. "The only longer-term one is Baz. He is in a brace at the moment so he won't be seen on the pitch for a while," admitted Naismith.

A degree of uncertainty surrounds Alex Lowry, the midfielder on loan at Hearts from Rangers. A back issue is being monitored regularly and it is unclear whether he will be fit enough for the weekend's short journey to Ainslie Park.

