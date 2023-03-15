Hearts injury update gallery: The 10 missing players and when they could return

Hearts were without a whole team for the league and cup games against Celtic last week, but are hopeful that some of them could return for this weekend’s trip to Pittodrie.
Securing third place in the Premiership is the key priority between now and the end of the season, so manager Robbie Neilson will be hoping some of his key men will be available against to face Aberdeen, who are seven points behind the Jambos in fifth place. Here’s a list of of who is out and when they might be back.
1. Lawrence Shankland
The captain and top scorer missed the two games against Celtic with a minor niggle, Hearts opting not to risk him ahead of some big games coming up in the race for third place. The club are understood to be optimistic that he'll be fit for the trip to Aberdeen Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. Robert Snodgrass
The veteran midfielder also missed the league and cup games against Celtic, but Hearts are hopeful that he will be fit and available for the trip to Pittodrie Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. Stephen Humphrys
The powerful striker picked up a knee injury a couple of weeks ago and is on the mend. He missed both games against Celtic but is another one who could return this weekend Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Yutaro Oda
Took a painful kick to his foot at Celtic Park last week and had to be replaced after having coming on as sub himself. The Japanese forward has had a scan to assess the extent of the damage Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group