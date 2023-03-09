News you can trust since 1873
Hearts injury update gallery: The 12 missing players and when they could return

Hearts were without ten first-team players for Wednesday’s trip to Celtic Park and picked up another couple of injuries on the night.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
12 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:03pm

After performing well in the 3-1 league defeat, Robbie Neilson’s team are now preparing to take on Celtic again this Saturday, this time in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle Park. It’s a big game, representing Hearts’ only chance to lift a trophy this season.

Securing third place in the Premiership is another key priority, so the manager will be hoping to get some of his injured players back soon. Here’s a list of of who is out and when they might be back.

1. Lawrence Shankland

The captain and top scorer missed Wednesday's trip to Celtic Park with a minor niggle and is expected to be back for Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against the same opponents. Robbie Neilson said the striker would be "touch and go" but later said he could have played on Wednesday "had it been a cup final".

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. Robert Snodgrass

The veteran midfielder also missed Wednesday's trip to Celtic Park, but is expected to be back for Saturday.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. Alex Cochrane

He doesn't miss many games, but a minor hip issue picked up against St Johnstone last Saturday ruled the Englishman out of the trip to Celtic Park. Manager Robbie Neilson expects him to be fit for Saturday

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. Josh Ginnelly

A key player in recent weeks, the in-form striker hobbled off before half time after putting Hearts in front at Celtic Park. Neilson said the player wanted to continue but was taken off as a precaution. Could be touch and go for Saturday

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

