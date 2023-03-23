Hearts injury update gallery: The missing players and when they could return

Hearts have been missing a whole team of injured players in recent games, but are hoping the international break will enable some to return ahead of four big matches before the Scottish Premiership split.

Securing third place is the key priority between now and the end of the season and, after three straight defeats and a very poor performance away to Aberdeen, manager Robbie Neilson will be hoping he has more options available to freshen up team for the trip to Kilmarnock on April 1.

Hearts then host St Mirren, travel to Hibs and entertain Ross County on successive Saturdays before the split. The Jambos are four points clear of third-placed Aberdeen, five ahead of Hibs and six in front of Livingston. St Mirren are seven points back in seventh place.

Here’s a list of of the Hearts players who are or had been out and when they might be back.

Stephen Humphrys and Peter Haring are expected to be available are the international break

Stephen Humphrys The powerful striker returned from a knee injury at Pittodrie, getting the last 15 minutes or so from the bench. He missed both games against Celtic but is now up to full speed in training and raring to go

Yutaro Oda Took a painful kick to his foot at Celtic Park last week and had to be replaced after having coming on as sub himself. Riccarton medical staff are hopeful the Japanses will be fit to return after the international break

Michael Smith The veteran full-back suffered a head knock in the closing stages of the Aberdeen match and had to be replaced. His prognosis is unknown, but the international break will give him extra time to recover ahead of the Kilmarnock game