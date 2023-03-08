The striker missed he Premiership clash at Celtic Park with an injury along with Robert Snodgrass and Alex Cochrane, and the Hearts boss admitted his skipper is “touch and go” for Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle Park against the same opponents.

“A lot of them are enforced,” Neilson said of he six changes he made to his starting XI. “We’ve got a number of players, Like Lawrence, Robert Snodgrass and Alex Cochrane who picked up injuries. We’ve had a wee bug in the group as well. Then there’s one or two that we have rested as well. It’s an opportunity for the rest of he squad. They’ve been itching to play.”

Asked if Shankland, Cochrane and Snodgrass would be fit to return on Saturday, Neilson replied: “All three, I’m hoping will come back. Out of the three Lawrence is the most touch and go. The others will be fine. The other ones are illness.”

Lawrence Shankland was missing from the Hearts starting line-up against Celtic. Picxure: Craig Foy / SNS

Hearts set up in a 5-3-2 formation, with Nathaniel Atkinson and Andy Halliday in the wing back roles. Stephen Kingsley, who had a bug earlier in the week, was named on the bench along with Barrie McKay and Michael Smith. Toby Sibbick returned in central defence. Zander Clark was named captain in just his 15th appearance for the club.