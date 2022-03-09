Injury update on six Hearts players including latest on John Souttar

Riccarton officials are awaiting scan results for defender John Souttar, who sustained a knock in the ankle area during the second half and was put in a protective “moon boot” as a precaution. Suggestions of another long-term Achilles injury have been dismissed by Hearts, however.

Souttar remains a doubt for Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren, as is midfielder Cammy Devlin. The Australian was withdrawn with a hamstring problem against United and will be assessed ahead of Saturday night’s tie at Tynecastle Park.

Left-back Alex Cochrane is also likely be absent due to concussion protocol. He went off with a head knock during the match and is therefore obliged to sit out all contact sporting activity for ten days.

John Souttar suffered an ankle injury in Hearts' 2-2 draw at Dundee United.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven suffered a broken hand but should be able to play against St Mirren provided the injury is sufficiently protected.

Full-back Nathaniel Atkinson, withdrawn at half-time on Tayside, will also be assessed later this week to determine whether he makes the squad for this weekend. He had complained of feeling unwell prior to kick-off.

Another wide player, Josh Ginnelly, limped from the field at full-time after being attended to by Hearts medical staff. It remains to be seen whether he is available against St Mirren but he is expected to train during the build-up to the game.

With some of the above expected to miss out, Hearts will need to utilise their squad for the visit of the Paisley club as they aim to secure a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

