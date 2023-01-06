Hearts interest in Callum Paterson: Sheffield Wednesday manager issues response to latest Robbie Neilson comments
Darren Moore has urged Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson to call him regarding the continued speculation surrounding Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson.
Hearts have made it clear that they want to bring the Scottish international back to the club, however if they are to do so before the end of his contract in the summer then they need to agree a deal with the Owls in advance.
The latest comments from Tynecastle suggested that talks have got underway between the clubs, but Moore insists that he’s not heard anything at all from his managerial counterpart.
“With Callum,” Neilson said, “the clubs are talking and we'll just wait and see. His contract's up at the end of the season so there's got to be negotiation between the clubs. We'd like to get him here, though.”
In response, the Owls boss said with a smile: “This will give me a good chance to say this… Robbie, can you ring me, please? I’ve not had any conversations, I’m just hearing hearsay. I know Robbie, I know him well. So Robbie, if this is true, please give me a call.
“The only reason I want a phonecall is to stop all this talking, I’ll be honest with you, everything I’m hearing is from the press, I’ve not heard anything.”
Paterson’s Owls contract will expire at the end of the season, meaning that Hearts can open up talks with him now regarding a pre-contract if they so wish, however indications from Moore suggest that they’ve no intention of letting him leave this month at this point in time.