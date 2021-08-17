Hearts interested in loan move for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn

Ben Woodburn is the youngster goalscorer in Liverpool's history. Picture: Getty

The Scottish Premiership side are looking to tempt the 21-year-old to Tynecastle in a loan deal as he seeks regular first-team football.

A number of clubs, including some as far wide as Denmark and Croatia according to reports elsewhere, are chasing the attacking midfielder who is in the final year of his deal.

Woodburn made Liverpool history in 2016 when he became the club’s youngest ever competitive goalscorer for the club, netting against Leeds United in a EFL Cup quarter-final victory at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

He then repeated the accomplishment a year later for Wales, who he was eligible to represent through his maternal grandfather, scoring on his debut in 1-0 World Cup qualification victory over Austria.

He’s since had loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool and has made ten appearances for the Welsh national side, scoring twice.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has spoken during the summer about the need to reinforce his attacking options, with only Liam Boyce and Armand Gnanduillet their recognised strikers.

The retirement of Scotland internationalist Steven Naismith has left them light in that department and while Josh Ginnelly and Euan Henderson can fill in up front, Neilson appears minded to use them as wide players.

Hearts have strengthened their squad so far this season with the arrivals of Alex Cochrane, a defender on loan from Brighton, and midfielder Beni Beningame from Everton. They have also agreed a deal for Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin.

