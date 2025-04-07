Hearts investigate after on-loan player is stretchered off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finlay Pollock suffered a nasty-looking injury during Raith Rovers’ win against Ayr United

Medical staff are to investigate the extent of Finlay Pollock’s injury after the Hearts midfielder was stretchered off during Raith Rovers’ match on Saturday. Pollock is on loan at Stark’s Park and pulled up with a hamstring injury after 68 minutes of Rovers’ 1-0 Championship win against Ayr United.

He was carried off in some discomfort following a period of treatment and will now have the issue scanned to determine how serious the problem is. The 20-year-old has been in impressive form for the Fife club since moving on loan from Hearts last September. Playing as a forward, he has scored six times in 25 appearances, with five of those goals coming in the last 12 games.

Hearts staff are in contact with Raith Rovers to monitor Pollock’s situation and will await the outcome of scans in the next 48 hours. “We have been in touch with Finlay and Raith,” Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach, told the Edinburgh News. “It’s not nice to see a player - but particularly one of ours who is a young player - stretchered off. We are hopeful. He will go for a scan and then we will know more.”

Barry Robson, the Raith Rovers manager, stressed that both clubs will do their best to help Pollock recover quickly. “It’s a hamstring injury,” Robson confirmed on Raith TV. “It’s nothing to do with the running power. When he was running, as he was at full stretch, when you get a nudge, that puts you in an awkward situation. He’s been terrific for us and we have worked really hard with him as a player to get him to where he is right now. This is just an unfortunate one.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious but we will back him all the way, and so will Hearts. He’s a terrific talent, a terrific kid, and he will be fine. We hope it’s not a bad one but he will be fine because he’s got some great years ahead of him and we will make sure we look after him.”

Pollock is a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy who joined Raith to play regularly after a run of persistent injuries at Hearts. He is highly regarded by the Edinburgh club, who feel he has the potential to play in their first team in future. Critchley has watched him in person playing for Raith and feels he could add something to the senior squad.

Speaking in February, the Englishman outlined some of what Pollock is learning during his loan spell in Fife. “That's the reason he's there, to play games,” said Critchley. “He's had a change of manager and he has to find his way into a team, maybe a change of system under Barry at the moment. That's part and parcel of going out on loan and finding what a new manager wants. Do you fit in? How do I get into this team? Getting through injury, carrying on, playing. He's learning all of that and hopefully we'll see the benefits of that in the future.”