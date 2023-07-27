Hearts issue warning to fans ahead of Europa Conference League qualifiers
The Tynecastle side will meet the winners of Norwegian giants Rosenborg or Northern Irish side Crusaders in the third qualifying round as they bid to make the group stages for the second season in succession.
If favourites Rosenborg advance the fixtures will take place as previously scheduled: Hearts will travel to Trondheim for the first leg on Thursday, August 10 before the return match at Tynecastle a week later.
However, if Crusaders pull off an upset then it presents a potential city/stadium clash should Larne also make it through their second-round encounter with Kosovan club Ballkani.
In such a scenario, the first leg would be brought forward by two days and played in Belfast on Tuesday, August 8.
In a statement on the club’s website, Hearts advised fans against booking any travel arrangements until the second qualifying round had been completed.