Hearts' James Penrice answers rumoured Rangers interest and what the future holds

The left-back has enjoyed a strong start at Tynecastle Park

James Penrice is seemingly uninhibitable on Hearts’ left flank and is already a favourite with supporters. His performances highlight a hitherto sub-standard campaign at Tynecastle Park. For a free agent who arrived on a pre-contract agreement from Livingston, he offers outstanding value. There may even be more to come.

Still only 25, Penrice feels he is yet to reach absolute peak physical fitness after a hamstring injury ended last season prematurely in West Lothian. He was outstanding in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against German Bundesliga side Heidenheim, and spoke to the Edinburgh News about what the future holds. He expects to become better with time, which is an exciting prospect for fans already enraptured by his prowess in maroon.

“With the pre-season I had and the time out I had before I signed here, it wasn't great. I'm not really up to full fitness, but I think I'm getting there now,” said Penrice. “I think missing some of pre-season was probably a good thing to help my body recover. Now it's getting into nitty-gritty and there's going to be game after game. It should be good to get them under my belt. I just want to play football and I want to win games. I've loved it so far but we just haven't won enough. I just want to play games and win football matches. That's all I want to do at this club.”

Coping with the demands at Hearts is a challenge for Penrice as his body gets used to two games a week. Domestic and European challenges are what he signed up for and, as demonstrated on the pitch during 16 appearances, he isn’t the type to shirk a challenge. “It's the first time in my career that I've done it,” he admitted. “For a lot of boys in the changing room, it's been every season for them. I'm learning off them, seeing how they recover game after game. The club's got everything you need to recover properly. I think it's a big club.

“The gaffers have touched on it many times. Big clubs, they want to play games every three days. You want to play in these big games and you have to perform. That's what the boys have got to do. Rest up, recover and go again. Go back to Sunday and get three points.”

Hearts’ latest opportunity to do that comes at Ibrox on Sunday evening. Rangers travelled back from Greece after drawing with Olympiakos on Thursday in the Europa League. Penrice could not hide his disappointment at his club’s 2-0 defeat by Heidenheim at Tynecastle. Despite being the better team in the first half and creating sufficient chances to win the match, they ultimetely finished with nothing.

“You've hit the nail on the head,” said Penrice. “I think the first half was so good and I think we spooked them a wee bit. We needed to take our chances. I've got one that I need to do better with that hits the corner flag. I think that's more frustration. It seems to be the second half - the same thing has happened again. They've countered well and they've scored against the run of play. I thought we were quite comfortable in the game and I thought we were starting to create stuff again in the second half. It's more frustration because they were there for the beating.

“I think there are plenty of positives to take. I think the gaffer said that as well, that it was a really good performance. It's just a poor result in the end. We lost 2-0 at home. I think it was the last spell of the game that was broken. I think the reaction to go behind, we tried again, but then we're not set up right for the late free-kick. Ultimately, we go 2-0 down. It's a big mountain to climb from there.”

Penrice is confident Hearts are capable of replicating that first-half display in Glasgow this weekend. The Edinburgh club are currently 11th in the Premiership and need points to move clear of the relegation zone. “Definitely. I think if we play like that in any of the games in Scotland, I think we're more than able to go and take points off anyone,” stated the defender.

“It should be no different on Sunday. Rangers played on Thursday night as well. They were a wee bit of a distance away, but we'll be going on Sunday to get three points. It's where we are and that's the kind of club we're at. We go to these places and we're going to try and win. It shouldn't change.”

Rangers were one of the teams rumoured to be showing interest in Penrice last season as his Livingston contract neared expiry. They were aware of his availability as a free agent, but ultimately signed the Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense for around £675,000. Penrice had a number of clubs pursuing his signature and is reticent when asked to divulge how far Rangers took things.

“There’s a lot,” he smiled. “All I know is that I had the meeting with the management staff here at Hearts in January and from then I was sold. From then, it was just about tying up here. As soon as it came in, I knew that this was the place for me. I hope that, with my performances, I've shown that I want to be here and I want to try and win things here.

“That's ultimately the reason I signed here, because it's a massive club. The European draw was fantastic. Playing nights like Thursday against Bundesliga teams is massive. In my career, these are the things I won't forget. All that stuff in January, whoever was in, it was just that club and the agent. As soon as that came in, I was very happy.”