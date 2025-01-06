Watch: Hearts January transfer bulletin - Kabangu delay explained plus latest on Rowles departure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The second of the Edinburgh Evening News’ Hearts January transfer bulletin’s with club correspondent Barry Anderson is now available to watch.
This week Barry explains the delay in Elton Kabangu making his Jambos debut and how long supporters may have to wait to see him pull on the maroon jersey. We also clarify confusion over which position the Belgian has been signed to play in.
Meanwhile, Jamie McCart has also signed for the capital club and we discuss why this is a good capture and what the centre back will bring. It looks like it will be one in and one out in Gorgie though with Kye Rowles set to leave the club and we have the latest on that situation and what it means for further possible recruitment.
You can watch the full video at the top of this page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.