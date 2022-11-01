Hearts jetting abroad for a winter training camp during World Cup break

They are due to depart Scotland on November 30 and return on December 7, giving the first-team squad several days of warm-weather training to prepare them for the rest of the campaign. They spent a week at the same location in June and were impressed enough with the facilities on offer to secure another trip.

The cinch Premiership pauses after the weekend of November 12/13 to let players involved in the World Cup join their respective national teams. The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.

Hearts will give players time off immediately after their league match at home to Livingston on November 12. They will return to Riccarton before jetting out to Spain, with coaching staff planning at least two friendlies during the break.

“We are going back to La Cala,” manager Robbie Neilson confirmed to the Evening News. “The boys will get some time off and then we will go out there for a week. We hope to get a game organised out there and another game when we come back.

“It's a good facility with everything we need, pretty far out of the way, the pitch is good, the hotel is good and the gym is good. We just feel it will be good to go back there. The boys will be comfortable with it and get a good week's training.”