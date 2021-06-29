Hearts: Josh Ginnelly impresses in 4-0 win over Civil Service Strollers

Josh Ginnelly impressed in the win over Civil Service Strollers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Jam Tarts followed up Saturday’s 6-0 win over Linlithgow Rose with a comfortable evening run out against Lowland League opposition.

Josh Ginnelly impressed, setting up two of the four goals and going close on a number of occasions himself.

It took Hearts nearly 30 minutes to get the scoring under way and it was the English winger who set up Andy Halliday for a composed finish after being found by Connor Smith.

Ginnelly, who signed a two-year deal earlier this month, nearly added a second on the stroke of half-time. Played in by Armand Gnanduillet, he was thwarted by a good stop from Strollers goalkeeper.

Hearts started the second half at Christie Gillies Park strongly, Jamie Walker finishing excellently into the corner after more neat work from Smith on the left.

Two became three just shy of the hour mark.

Ginnelly used that pace which will excite fans next season, storming down the right. Untouchable, he was able to find Gnanduillet for the Frenchman to knock in for the second game running.

Substitute Makenzie Kirk also grabbed his second in as many warm-up games.

Andy Kirk's son was set up by fellow replacement Chris Hamilton, springing away from the Strollers defence to run on to a pass and slot it into the net.

Between goals three and four Ginnelly, who had the best goals per 90 minutes ratio in the Championship last season, went close twice to scoring himself.