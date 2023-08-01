The 25-year-old was one of Hearts’ first signings this summer, joining from Edinburgh rivals Hibs after her contract expired. After a successful first six months in Scotland, where the striker netted seven times, Lockwood’s next challenge is to try and help overcome one of Hearts’ major problems – scoring goals. While the Jam Tarts were highly successful last season, Eva Olid’s side only scored 39 goals throughout their entire league campaign, the third-worst record in the division. However, with multiple new forwards joining the club alongside Georgia Timms signing a new deal, Lockwood is hopeful that together Hearts’ attack can put an end to their misfortunes in front of goal.

“Sean [Burt] and Eva [Olid] said it was no secret that Hearts had trouble scoring goals last year,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “So far this preseason it has been good to get on the pitch with [Kathleen] McGovern and Timms. We are building some good partnerships and that is the most important thing going into the season, everyone knows what each other is going to do.”