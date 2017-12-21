Hearts keen on loan move for Australian international forward

Hearts are considering a loan move for the Australian international forward Jamie MacLaren but must decide if they can afford his wages.



MacLaren, 24, is on a lucrative contract at the German second division club Darmstadt, although he is unsettled after moving there in the summer from Brisbane Roar.

Hearts are interested in bringing him to Tynecastle if they can match his substantial salary. The move is a long way from coming to fruition as the Edinburgh club are still weighing up options to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

Melbourne-born MacLaren was capped by Scotland Under-19s in 2011 as his father is from Scotland. He was with Blackburn Rovers at the time but moved to Australia and became a regular goalscorer with Perthy Glory and Brisbane Roar before joining Darmstadt earlier this year.

The player has five full caps for Australia and can play as a central striker or an attacking midfielder. The Hearts manager Craig Levein has stated publicly that he wants to sign an attack-minded midfielder in January.