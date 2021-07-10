Hearts keen to sign new forward to strengthen squad after Peterhead win

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Gary Mackay-Steven and Liam Boyce scored in a 2-0 victory for the Edinburgh club, but Neilson said his forward line still needs to improve. French striker Armand Gnanduillet missed the match with a tight thigh.

“It’s important getting Boycey off the mark,” said Neilson. “Armand didn’t play today, he’s got a bit of a thigh problem and should be back soon. He scored a number of goals in pre-season but we’re still looking to add to that to the attacking areas.

“I was pleased with the performance. I thought we played well to be honest with you. The pitch was good but it’s always the same at this time of year, it can be a wee bit long and sticky and makes it a wee bit harder.

“Credit to the team, I thought we handled it well and in the first half we created a few chances, and in the second half we created more. So I’m pleased.

“We’ve only been back a few weeks for pre-season and we’re trying to work on a couple different systems as well. There are still wee things to polish off but all in all a good day.

“We’ve still got a bit of work to do [on the shape], but I’m pleased. I thought we played well, passed the ball well and got into some good areas. All in all, it’s been a good day for us.

“Preparations are going fine. I’ll tell you on July 31 when we play Celtic – but it’s been fine. The boys have come back fit. We still need to add to the squad as we know and we’re still working away on that to improve it. Hopefully we can have a good season.”

Neilson is eager to see fans back inside Tynecastle Park when Cove Rangers visit on Tuesday. “We’re back at Tynecastle and have 2,000 fans coming which will make a huge difference. We only had 250 at Peterhead and even that gave it a wee bit of an atmosphere,” he said.

“At Hearts it’s just about winning games. We won today and we will try to win again on Tuesday. It’s the same right through.”